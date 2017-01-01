Your music. Your mix.

Momixa builds custom playlists from two songs of your choice. Try different combinations to find your groove.
Just pick two songs below and Momixa will blend them together into the pefect mix. Review the results and download it directly to your Spotify account (free or premium).
Momixa has only learned about 30,000 songs so far. We're always feeding in more playlists, so check back soon!
You don't need anything to see your playlist, but Momixa currently only supports downloading playlists to Spotify.
A free Spotify account is all you need, so why not sign up for one here?